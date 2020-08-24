Decatur police investigate Sunday evening shooting

DECATUR, Ala. — Police are looking for the person who shot someone in the leg Sunday evening.

Decatur police said they were called to a shooting at 8th Avenue NW and 2nd Street NW just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday and found the victim.

The gunshot wound was not life threatening, police said. The victim was taken to Decatur General and then moved to UAB for treatment.

Anyone with information about the the shooting is asked to contact Det Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email him at jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.