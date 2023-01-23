DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A shooting involving a juvenile is under investigation in Decatur, according to local law enforcement officials.

Decatur Police say officers were dispatched to Bobwhite Drive SW on Sunday, January 22 around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a male juvenile with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the department’s criminal investigation unit were dispatched to begin an investigation.

This is a developing story.