DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has identified two men found dead at a local apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

DPD identified the men as 42-year-old Quinton Lamon Owens and 29-year-old Codey Ray Schepp.

The two men were found Sunday after officers responded to the Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane at around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a report of a deceased person.

The department said a preliminary investigation does not appear to indicate a safety concern for the public at this time, but the case does remain under investigation.

DPD is asking anyone with any information related to the case to call the DPD tip line at 256-341-4636.