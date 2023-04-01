MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has identified a man recovered from Flint Creek Saturday as a man originally sought after a police chase Monday.

DPD said on Saturday afternoon a resident contacted the department to report a deceased male in Flint Creek.

Members of the DPD, The Morgan County Rescue Squad and Morgan County Corner Jeff Chunn responded to the scene. DPD said the man was identified at 18-year-old Micheal Tremaine Forde-Clark, who had been missing since Monday.

A spokesperson for DPD confirmed that Forde-Clark was the second suspect sought after a chase that ended in Flint Creek on Monday.

DPD said Ismael Tariq Smith, 21, of Huntsville, was charged with capital murder on Tuesday, though rescue crews continued to search for the second suspect, now known to be Clark in the water.

The capital murder charge stems from the assumption that Forde-Clark died in the act of committing another crime with Smith, according to a spokesperson for DPD.

The department said the chase began after officers were called to a robbery near Casa Santiago on Spring Avenue and were given a vehicle and suspect description. that vehicle attempted to run from police, but DPD said the driver lost control and crashed into Flint Creek.

DPD said Forde-Clark’s body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an Autopsy.