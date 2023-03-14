An accident causing blockage in the northbound lanes of I-565 near the Tennessee Bridge early Sunday morning.

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has identified the man killed after his vehicle hit a guardrail and he was ejected on I-65 northbound near Decatur Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for DPD said that officers, as well as Decatur Fire and Rescue, and Decatur Morgan EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on I-65 northbound near the bridge. After investigating, officers determined the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail on the bridge.

The spokesperson identified Romeo Antonio Gabriel Cash as the man who was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger sustained a leg injury and was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, while two other passengers were taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with minor injuries, according to the DPD spokesperson.

DPD said the investigation is ongoing.