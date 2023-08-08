DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man has been arrested after ‘intentionally’ setting his wife on fire, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

Riley Herbert Willis III, 40, of Decatur, has been charged with first-degree assault and arson after the DPD said he used an accelerant to set his wife and their apartment on fire.

Courtesy: Decatur Police Department

The DPD said officers responded to a call about a burn victim at the Summer Courtyard Apartments on Acadia Drive Tuesday around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders began treating a female burn victim while officers began to investigate. Police said it was later determined that Willis set fire to his wife and apartment before fleeing the scene through a back window to avoid being seen.

Patrol officers quickly found Riley hiding inside another apartment within the complex, the release stated.

Meanwhile, the victim, who suffered serious physical injuries, authorities said was taken to UAB Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Willis is to be held in the Morgan County Jail without bond, per Aniah’s Law.