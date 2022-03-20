DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police said a traffic stop led to an arrest on drug and gun charges for one Huntsville man.

DPD stated an officer attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of 14th street and Central Parkway SW late Friday night. The driver initially failed to stop and continued on for roughly a mile, later coming to a stop at 2500 Central Parkway SW.

Three officers approached the vehicle and began talking to the driver, Deandreus Marquez Smith, 26. Smith was found with marijuana, drug sale paraphernalia, and a loaded gun that had been reported stolen out of Huntsville.

Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit, and multiple traffic violations. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $7,100 bond.