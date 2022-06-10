DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department will hold their week-long summer program for kids, “ACES” later this month.

The program, an acronym derived from Alternative Choices, targets kids ages 8 to 14 and is designed to give them an alternative to drugs and gangs, provide positive role models and improve the relationship with law enforcement in the area.

Each summer, the program meets at a different location in the neighborhood for five days.

Kids will get to experience a variety of activities with law enforcement, including sports, games and crafts. The Decatur Police Department says an important aspect of the program is the one-on-one interaction the kids will get with the officers.

After the officers and youth eat lunch, they will go on a field trip to different locations in the area, usually to an industry or business that provides a role model for the morning session. The objective, the police department says, is to expose youth to different career opportunities in the area, along with being able to meet positive role models in their community.

Registration will be held on Monday, June 20 only, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 8th Street SW apartments. Registration is open to the first 30 participants, but the cost is free.

Children do not have to be present for registration. The program will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day throughout the week.

For more information, contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660, or click here for more information on the ACES program.