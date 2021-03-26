Decatur Police host Explorer Program for teens

Want to become a police officer? The Decatur Police Department is now accepting applications for its Explorer Program.

The program is geared toward young adults between the ages of 14 and 17 who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

The program runs from June 14 to June 24 and the deadline to apply is Friday, May 14.

REQUIREMENTS:

Program members and applicants must:

Be 14 – 17 years-old.

Maintain a professional demeanor and attitude.

Be dedicated, physically fit, and willing to follow basic instructions and directions.

Attend required meetings, training, and events with minimal absences.

Purchase minimal items to accompany Explorer Program-provided equipment and uniforms.

BASIC TRAINING INCLUDES:

The Explorer Program curriculum includes the following:

Overview of the Decatur Police Department

Basic Criminal Law

Traffic Control

Officer Survival

Patrol Procedures

Radio Procedures

APPLICATION PROCESS

Just complete the forms below and drop them by the front desk of the Police Department to become an Explorer.