DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two stolen vehicles.

According to a DPD Facebook post, a Ford truck and a Range Rover SUV were stolen from two Decatur communities. The police department posted reference images, as well.

On September 21, a gray 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue SW. The truck has a Kentucky license plate and the number is 762FZD.

The second vehicle was stolen on September 28, and was taken from the 2800 block of Wimberly Drive SW. It is described as a black 2013 Ranger Rover Evoque. The Alabama license plate reads MAMAT1.

Anyone with information regarding either vehicle is asked to call Detective Jackson at 256-341-4642.