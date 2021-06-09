Decatur Police Department pushes for Yellow Dot Program participation

DECATUR, Ala. — As a way to keep drivers safe while they’re traveling, the Decatur Police Department is encouraging Alabamians to take part in the Yellow Dot program.

The free program is designed to provide first responders with important information in the event a driver is unable to communicate after a crash.

Irene Cardenas-Martinez with DPD says using the Yellow Dot program could be a vital part in helping save your life during a worst-case scenario.

“Information in the packet includes medical conditions you might have, doctor information, as well as your blood type,” she said. “A recent photo is also included, just so they can verify that it’s you and it’s the information that you’ve provided.”

Once the packet is filled out, it goes in your glove box and a yellow dot sticker is placed on the rear windshield to alert first responders that information can be found in your vehicle.

Packets can be found at the Decatur Police Department, but this is a statewide program so contact your local police department for information on how to get a packet if you live outside of that area.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the Yellow Dot program is a free service provided to individuals of all ages, with an emphasis on senior citizens.

The program is being funded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs/ Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Division (ADECA/LETS) and is being administered by the Northeast Alabama Traffic Safety Office. The “Yellow Dot” program is a cooperative effort of local Law Enforcement, Fire & Rescue, Emergency Medical Services, Senior Groups and concerned citizens.