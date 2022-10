DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department debuted their newest investi-“gator” on Wednesday – meet Al!

In good humor, the department posted a picture of a small alligator captured at Ingalls Harbor after officers responded to a call on Wednesday morning.

(Decatur Police Dept.)

Sgt. Prossor posed for a picture with the reptile, posted to DPD’s Facebook page.

According to authorities, Al will be released “for duty” at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in the near future to live out the rest of his days peacefully.