DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — An official with the Decatur Police Department announced Chief Nate Allen is retiring after almost six years leading the police force.

Allen was appointed Chief in May 2016 and he was met with a standing ovation at a crowded city council meeting announcing his appointment.

He is a Detroit native who moved to Decatur after he served as the assistant police chief in Knoxville, Tenn.

Further information on his retirement is expected.