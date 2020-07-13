Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen says citations are a last resort under mask ordinance

DECATUR, Ala. – Monday, Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen said the city’s mask ordinance, which begins Monday, July 3 at 5 p.m., will be enforced in three parts – Educate, Warning, Citation.

On a first offense, Decatur Police will educate a violator (individual or business) on the order, the medical exemptions, how to wear the mask, and the penalties for further violations, which Allen said could result in a loss of license if a business consistently refuses to enforce the order.

Further offenses will lead to warnings and eventually citations and fines, according to Allen.

Allen said the public should not sit outside a store and call 911 to report somebody entering a business without a mask. Concerned citizens should talk to the shop owner, who should ask the person without a mask if they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, if they need a mask, etc.

Allen said fire stations, Decatur City Hall, the police department, and Decatur officers will have extra masks for the public.

Businesses are encouraged to post signs reminding the public of the ordinance, similar to Madison County’s mask ordinance.