Decatur police charge two with robbery, kidnapping

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police have charged two people with breaking into a woman’s home and stealing her vehicle.

Brianna Nichole Franks, 22, and Tamarrius Ronell Caver, 26, are both facing charges for the incident that happened Wednesday in the 900 block of 16th Avenue SE.

Decatur police said they responded to a robbery in that area and found a woman who had been restrained and had multiple lacerations. According to police, the woman was attacked in her home by Caver and Franks, who took items from her home and then stole her vehicle.

Officers said they found Caver and Franks in the area of Highway 31 and Southfield Drive SE, with the stolen vehicle.

Franks was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, first-degree theft, driving while suspended, and third-degree criminal mischief. Her bond was set at $75,600.

Caver was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree theft. His bond was set at $75,000.