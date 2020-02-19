Decatur police charge man with promoting gambling

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man is facing charges after police said they found illegal gambling devices at a business.

Francisco Jose Ramirez, 35, was arrested Tuesday on a charged of promoting gambling.

Police said they had received numerous complaints of gambling at a business in the 1200 block of Danville Road and went to the business Tuesday.

Investigators said they seized gambling devices found at the business and some money, pending condemnation proceedings.

Police also notified the city’s revenue department, which cited the business for smoking and license violations.

Ramirez was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $300 bond.