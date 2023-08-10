DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he used a debit card that someone else reported lost.

Jesus Alejandro Alvarez-Becerra, 24, turned himself in at the Decatur Police Department (DPD) after police posted a picture on social media, saying the man in the picture was wanted in reference to a debit card fraudulently being used.

Authorities said that a resident filed a report with them on August 5, saying a debit card they had lost was used in “multiple unauthorized transactions.”

The DPD’s investigation led them to believe a man, later identified as Alvarez-Becerra, had used the lost debit card at different businesses in the Decatur area. Police also shared an image of him and an unnamed woman, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old turned himself in and was charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $3,000 bond.