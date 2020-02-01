Decatur Police clear multi-vehicle wreck on Hudson Memorial Bridge

UPDATE: Decatur Police cleared the wreck and re-opened all lanes by 12:30 p.m.

The wreck has been cleared. All lanes are now open. — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) February 1, 2020

UPDATE: By 11:15 a.m., Decatur Police said two of the four vehicles involved in the wreck had been cleared, but southbound traffic would still be reduced to one lane for several hours.

Two of the four vehicles have been moved. Traffic is still down to one lane for southbound traffic. Expect delays for several more hours. — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) February 1, 2020

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police were called to a wreck on the Hudson Memorial Bridge (US-31, AL-20) Saturday morning.

DPD said multiple vehicles were involved and southbound traffic was down to one lane on the bridge.

Morgan County 911 said the wreck involved a bucket truck and a pickup, multiple people were injured and at least one person was ejected from a car.

DPD said to avoid the area.

COLLISION: Officers are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries in the southbound lanes of the Hudson Memorial Bridge. Please avoid the area, if possible. pic.twitter.com/cQJ5TQEBkz — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) February 1, 2020