Decatur Police clear multi-vehicle wreck on Hudson Memorial Bridge

Decatur

UPDATE: Decatur Police cleared the wreck and re-opened all lanes by 12:30 p.m.

UPDATE: By 11:15 a.m., Decatur Police said two of the four vehicles involved in the wreck had been cleared, but southbound traffic would still be reduced to one lane for several hours.

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police were called to a wreck on the Hudson Memorial Bridge (US-31, AL-20) Saturday morning.

DPD said multiple vehicles were involved and southbound traffic was down to one lane on the bridge.

Morgan County 911 said the wreck involved a bucket truck and a pickup, multiple people were injured and at least one person was ejected from a car.

DPD said to avoid the area.

