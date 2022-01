DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying a person they believe is connected to vehicle theft.

The incident occurred on January 3, according to Decatur Police. You can see a picture of the alleged suspect below:

No further details were provided about the suspect or the alleged crime.

If you have any information, contact Detective Joshua Heflin at 256-341-4656 or email jheflin@decatur-al.gov.