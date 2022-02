DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for help from the public to find a woman in connection to a recent theft.

Kayla Alexsandria House, 34, of Decatur is wanted by authorities.

Police say House also has two active felony warrants for first-degree theft and third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Anyone with information regarding House’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ferguson by email here, or call 256-341-4669.