Decatur Police ask for help identifying body found at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are asking for help identifying a body that was found in the water at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge last week.

Decatur Police officers went to the refuge, after a fisherman located what they believed to be human remains in the water on July 31.

Detectives have so far been unable to identify the remains. Authorities say the person is most likely a female, aged 25-50 years old, 5’9″ inches tall and between 100 to 140 lbs. Their ethnicity is undetermined at this time.

If anyone has any information about a missing individual who would fit this description, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.