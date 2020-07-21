Decatur police arrest two on drug charges after traffic stop

DECATUR, Ala. – Police said two people they pulled over in a car Monday had a variety of drugs ranging from marijuana to LSD.

Grant Thomas Gaines, 22, and Leanne Michelle Ferryman, 20, were both arrested during the traffic stop in the East Acres area of Decatur.

Police said the two were in a car that ran a red light. When officers stopped them, they said they found meth, ecstasy, LSD, prescription pills, THC gummies and marijuana, all of it packaged for sale.

Gaines and Ferryman were each charged with two counts of drug possession and onecount of first-degree marijuana possession. Ferryman also was charged with drug paraphernalia.

Gaines was jailed on $4,500 bond. Ferryman’s bond was set at $4,800.