Decatur Police arrest sex offender who was living near an elementary school

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police say a they arrested a man who moved to a house close to an elementary school.

Police said Albert Samuel Smith, Jr., 54, was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse on June 25, 2020. As part of the conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender and follow certain rules set forth by the State of Alabama.

One rule prohibits sex offenders from living within 2,000 feet of an elementary school.

The Decatur Police Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) unit received a tip on Oct. 30 that Smith was living in the 600-block of 3rd Avenue SW, less than 2,000 feet from an elementary school.

During their investigation, DPD discovered Smith had indeed moved to the address.

A detective saw Smith in the yard and arrested him on Nov. 2.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and charged with adult sex offender-prohibited residence location, a felony.

He was held in lieu of $2,500 bond.