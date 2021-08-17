Decatur Police arrest man who stabbed another man, barricaded himself in Decatur home

DECATUR, Ala. – A man was arrested Sunday night on a domestic violence charge.

Decatur Police said officers were called to the 1400-block of East Moulton Street around 8:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When arriving a woman said her son, Jason Oneal Stovall, 38, had stabbed her husband.

According to officers, Stovall barricaded himself in his room and wouldn’t comply with officers asking him to come out.

After obtaining search and arrest warrants, the SWAT Team was called in and entered the home.

Stovall was arrested without further issues and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

He was charged with second-degree domestic violence and booked into the jail in lieu of a $40,000 bond.

The victim drove himself to Decatur-Morgan Hospital. DPD said his injuries were non-life-threatening.