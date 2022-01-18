Decatur Police arrest man wanted for sexual abuse of a child

Clay Joseph Cameron was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond. (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police arrested a man wanted on two charges.

DPD said a Lawrence County Department of Human Resources representative reported a sexual abuse situation involving a child in October 2020. The victim said they were sexually abused in Decatur.

The case was forwarded to a grand jury and in November 2021, a warrant was issued for Clay Joseph Cameron, 40.

Cameron was wanted for first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Monday night, Decatur Police pulled a vehicle over near Danville Road SW and Edgewood Road SW. Officers discovered Cameron was the driver.

He was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.