DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department says one man was arrested over the weekend and booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Police say patrol officers responded to a criminal trespass call around 11:37 Sunday night in the 1300-block of Point Mallard Parkway, SE.

When officers arrived, they made contact with 38-year-old Jammie Laron Langford.

After a brief investigation, authorities say they found methamphetamine in Langford’s possession.

Langford was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and criminal littering. His bond was set at $1,300.