Decatur Police arrest Decatur man, say he robbed victim at gunpoint

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said a Decatur man is in jail after robbing somebody last Wednesday.

Officers responded to a robbery at a Texaco gas station on 6th Avenue NE, where they met with the victim, a customer at the gas station.

During the investigation, police learned the victim was robbed at gunpoint inside the gas station, and a warrant was issued for Ricardo Santos Bass, 39.

Bass was in the Madison County Jail and after being released Tuesday, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

He was charged with first-degree robbery and booked into the jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond.