Decatur Police arrest Decatur man for illegal gun possession

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said a traffic stop led to an arrest Tuesday.
Police stated narcotics investigators noticed a vehicle that violated several traffic laws.
After pulling the vehicle over on Beltline Access Road near Gordon Terry Parkway SW, the investigators found Keithan Swoopes, 39, the driver, had a loaded gun in the car.
In addition, investigators said he had previously been convicted for shooting into an occupied building and second-degree assault, along with an active protection order against him.
All these issues forbid Swoopes from having a gun.
He was charged with failing to signal and illegally possessing a gun, and was booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,800 bond.