Decatur Police arrest Decatur man for illegal gun possession

Decatur Police pulled Keithan Swoopes over Tuesday on Beltline Access Road near Gordon Terry Parkway SW. (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said a traffic stop led to an arrest Tuesday.

Police stated narcotics investigators noticed a vehicle that violated several traffic laws.

After pulling the vehicle over on Beltline Access Road near Gordon Terry Parkway SW, the investigators found Keithan Swoopes, 39, the driver, had a loaded gun in the car.

In addition, investigators said he had previously been convicted for shooting into an occupied building and second-degree assault, along with an active protection order against him.

All these issues forbid Swoopes from having a gun.

He was charged with failing to signal and illegally possessing a gun, and was booked in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,800 bond.