DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Investigators with the Decatur Police Department arrested seven people during a search at a home on September 7.

Officers with DPD and Decatur SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on the 200-block of George Drive. The investigation came after multiple overdoses at the home, including one death. There were also multiple complaints of drug sales.

Investigators found large quantities of fentanyl laced pills, an amount of methamphetamine for distribution, marijuana, a stolen gun and a large amount of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are expected.

DPD arrested seven people with several charges:

Timothy Jason Whitlow, 43, of Decatur, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had active felony warrants with multiple agencies for dangerous drugs. Whitlow was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $10,300 bond. Whitlow will also be held on his active warrants once he posts bond.

Deona Evelyn Grant, 48, of Decatur, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Grant was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $10,600 bond.

Tymon Mosche Garner, 33, of Decatur, was charged with second degree receiving stolen property, two counts unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana and loitering in a drug house. Garner was booked into the morgan county jail and held in lieu of a $5,100 bond. He also had active felony warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and a misdemeanor warrant with the Priceville Police Department. Garner will be held on his active warrants once he posts bond.

Brittney Jo Perry, 31, of Trinity, was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, two counts unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perry was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $5,100 bond.

Timothy Lynn Cannon, 58, of Decatur, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $2,000 bond. Cannon also had an active no bond warrant with the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cannon will be held with no bond.

Andrea Nicole Sutton, 27, of Hartselle, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering in a drug house. Sutton was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $2,600 bond.

Jason Michael Grant, 24, of Decatur, was charged with two counts unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Grant was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $2,300 bond. Grant also had an active misdemeanor warrant with Decatur police. Grant will be held on his warrant once he posts bond