DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Five people have been arrested by Decatur Police after multiple financial institutions reported 43 forged checks, totaling more than $21,000 lost.

Decatur Police say warrants were obtained late last year for six suspects, but only five have been captured thus far.

Jason Whitt (Decatur Police Department)

One suspect, identified by police as Jason Whitt, 40, of Knoxville, Tenn. remains at large. Anyone with information related to Whitt’s whereabouts should contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

Four people were arrested and charged last November and December in connection to the forgery incidents. Another person was arrested Friday, March 11, in connection to the incidents.

Dyllan Jones, 29, of Moulton: Arrested on November 2, 2021 and charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instruments

All five people were booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility at the time of their arrests.