DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people are facing drug charges after police responded to a suspicious call at Decatur’s Econo Lodge.

Decatur Police told News 19 officers responded to the call around 9:51 p.m. on March 7. Upon arrival at the Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway SE, three subjects were found in possession of various drugs.

The subjects were identified as Jeffrey Michael Merchant, 44; Sarah Lynn Roberts, 36; and Jamie Russel Grubaugh, 49, all of Danville. Both Merchant and Roberts both had methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids (spice), drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and prescription medication without a prescription. Grubaugh also had drug paraphernalia.

Police say Merchant and Rogers were charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of prescription drugs. Both were booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,900 bond.

Gurbaugh was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $600 bond.