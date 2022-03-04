DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department says two people were arrested in connection to recent car thefts in the area.

Authorities say on Sunday, three Decatur residents reported items being stolen from their vehicles. Police say the vehicles were broken into near the 1200-block of Mill Road, SE.

During the investigation, 33-year-old Jordan Chadrick Godsey was developed as a suspect, according to the Decatur Police Department.

On Thursday, a search warrant was carried out at Godsey’s home.

Godsey and 32-year-old Kasey Daniell Bishop were found inside. As a result of the search, officers say they found methamphetamine along with the items that were reported stolen from the vehicle break-ins.

Jordan Chadrick Godsey. Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

Godsey was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and held on a $15,000 bond.

Kasey Daniell Bishop. Photo courtesy of Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Bishop was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. She was also taken to the Morgan County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.