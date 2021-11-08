Decatur Police: 6 people involved with forging bad checks that cost local business more than $21,000

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said six people have been connected with writing bad checks that they then used at a local business.

The police department received a report from a local business on Oct. 6, reporting 43 bad checks were cashed at multiple banks and credit unions, costing the business more than $21,000.

Warrants were issued for six suspects; two had been arrested as of Monday, November 8.

Dyllan Jones, 29, of Moulton, was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery, five counts of identify theft, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged item. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $4,000 bond.

Joshua Dutton, 36, of Trinity, was arrested three days later on Nov. 5 and charged with first-degree theft, five counts of identify theft, and five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged item. Dutton was also charged with first-degree theft and six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged item in an unrelated investigation. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $46,000 bond.

Four other suspects have been identified and Decatur Police said they were searching for them:

Alexsanyna Collier, 30, of Decatur – Wanted for third-degree criminal possession of a forged item (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

Gerald Kirby, 51, of Trinity – Wanted for first-degree theft and identity theft (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

Jeremy Chatmon, 37, of Decatur – Wanted for third-degree forgery

Jason Whitt, 40, of Knoxville, Tennessee – Wanted for identity theft (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

Alexsanyna Collier, 30, of Decatur – Wanted for third-degree criminal possession of a forged item

Jeremy Chatmon, 37, of Decatur – Wanted for third-degree forgery

Gerald Kirby, 51, of Trinity – Wanted for first-degree theft and identity theft

Jason Whitt, 40, of Knoxville, Tennessee – Wanted for identity theft

Anyone with information on the incident or the location of the four suspects should contact Decatur Police Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.