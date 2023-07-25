DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has arrested six people after three separate home searches led to the discovery of over 12 pounds of drugs.

After an investigation, DPD says they identified Atlantis Lane Jarman, 34, as a drug trafficking suspect.

On July 24, DPD, with the help of multiple other agencies, searched a home on 7th Avenue, Hudson Road and a home in Trinity on Old Trinity Road.

During the searches on the three homes, DPD says they found approximately one pound of cocaine/fentanyl mixture, 11 pounds of marijuana, imitation controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, four firearms, and cash.

DPD says the cash found was determined to be from drug sales.

Jarman is charged with three counts of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of imitation controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana in the second degree, and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $331,500 bond.

Additionally, five other people were charged with drug related charges:

Ulonda Marcia Barker, 57, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in cannabis. She is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Rexolon L’Faye Jarman, 22, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in cannabis. She is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Courtney Patrice Moody, 39, was charged with possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an active warrant for failure to appear. She is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $1,399.70 bond.

Tanya Yvette Barker Bolden, 54, was charged with possession of imitation controlled substance and loitering in a drug house. She is being held on a $600 bond.

Latashia Nichole Cook, 42, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $300 bond.