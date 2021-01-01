Decatur Polar Bear Plunge continues at new location

DECATUR, Ala. – People all over the world are celebrating the new year in plenty of ways – for some, it’s staying up until midnight. For others, it’s traditions, like jumping in cold water.

The New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge 2021 gets underway at noon on New Year’s Day.

The annual event will be at the pier near Ingalls Harbor in Decatur.

Participants 10 years old and under are required to wear a life jacket and it’s strongly encouraged for everyone else.

Event t-shirts will be available for $15.

Proceeds from t-shirts sold will benefit Morgan County Meals on Wheels and More



Swimmers will also be given free hot chocolate so they can warm up afterwards.