DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is warning residents of a scam involving people pretending to be police officers.

DPD said it has received multiple reports of scammers spoofing the department’s number and claiming to be a DPD officer. They say the person called has an outstanding warrant and they are asked to pay money to avoid jail time.

DPD said it would never call and ask for money to settle a warrant over the phone.

Residents who receive a call asking for payment over the phone or by buying gift cards should hang up immediately.