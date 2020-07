DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police need the public’s help identifying a person that shot into an unoccupied home earlier this month.

Police said they responded to the home on Bird Springs Road on July 2.

Authorities released surveillance video of a person approaching the home with a gun.

Anyone that recognizes the person is asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.