DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce joined medical professionals in cutting the ribbon to make the new Kidz Planet Urgent Care clinic official Thursday morning.

The center becomes the county’s lone pediatric urgent care clinic.

“We wanted to make this an urgent care that was very accessible,” the center’s co-founder Tiffanie Marshall told News 19. “One of the things we do here is we take Medicaid. Of course, children can also go to their [primary care providers], but we’re here to be that extra hand. When the PCP can’t get them in that day and they’re sick and they need a sick visit, we’re here to provide that care.”

Located on Pine Avenue near the Moulton Heights neighborhood, Kidz Planet is independently owned and operated. Marshall said it’s important to have a pediatric clinic in the Morgan county area without being in the center of downtown.

“We’re here to be an addition. If the primary care physician cannot get them in, we’re here,” she said.

Clinic hours will be Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.