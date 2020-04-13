Decatur officials say people should continue to heed health orders

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur officials warned the public Monday that things are looking better, but that people shouldn’t become complacent about the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Tab Bowling said in the city’s daily news conference Monday that there were 41 confirmed cases in Morgan County, but the number of cases tested had remained flat at 345 for a couple of days, he said, which is promising.

“Our efforts and adherence to the health orders we’ve received, they’re paying off,” Bowling said.

But Bowling said the good news means people should continue to adhere to those orders, reminding the public that city parks are closed.

Bowling also said local businesses have seen a lot of support in the form of people ordering food to-go and buying gift cards.

Decatur Morgan Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Anita Walden also said in Monday’s news conference that they’ve also seen the public’s support at the hospital as they deal with patients. People have supported them with parades, chalk drawings, food donations and masks, she said.

“We still need homemade masks,” Walden said. “Those are very useful for our team members.”

Walden also talked about hospital staff levels, saying some employees have been furloughed and others moved around due to being needed in other areas, such as taking temperatures or helping clean.

Walden said the changes in staffing are due to elective surgeries being postponed, and a 40 percent decrease in emergency department visits.

“Unless there’s a dire need, people are simply staying at home,” she said.

But she urged people who have a chronic illness that have a need should not stay home just because of fears of getting sick.

“Don’t wait too late. Make sure you’re getting the care you need, the medications you need, and if you need to come to the hospital, do not hesitate to do that,” Walden said.