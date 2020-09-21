Decatur officials encourage getting flu shot ahead of flu season

DECATUR. Ala. – Morgan County leaders held a news conference to give a COVID-19 update on Monday at 1 p.m.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long, and Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith spoke at the conference.

According to Smith, the number of COVID-19 cases since Labor Day increased by 3 cases. There are now 29 people in the Morgan/Decatur Hospital with the novel coronavirus, as of September 21st. Smith says the increase was much lower than after Memorial Day.

She says there has been an increase of rapid testing but other people are avoiding getting testing altogether.

Health Administrator Judy Smith encourages the public to continue wearing masks and to get their flu shot.

You can watch the full conference below.