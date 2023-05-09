DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Six people were arrested over the weekend after multiple agencies raided what authorities said was an illegal nightclub.

On May 6, a search warrant was executed at “Club Levelz” on 22nd Avenue NW, which was promoting exotic dancers and illegally selling alcohol, according to the Decatur Police Department.

The establishment did not have a license to sell liquor, police said, and is “located in a designated dry area of Morgan County.” Authorities also said three people at the business were minors under the age of 21.

Several guns, narcotics, exotic dancers and illegal alcohol were found in the club, according to police.

Authorities say Cameron King and Ambria Ricks were operating and promoting the illegal nightclub. Both were arrested for the unlicensed sale of alcoholic beverages and were booked into the Morgan County Jail on $300 bonds each.

Four others were also arrested on the following charges:

Alexis Burgess – Felony warrant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Per her warrant, she was held without bond.

Timothy Williams – Failure to appear warrant with the Decatur Police Department. Per his warrant, he was held in lieu of a $250 bond.

Kendra Owens – Failure to appear warrant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Per her warrant, she was held in lieu of a $218.60 bond.

Donivan Wheeler – Obstructing governmental operations. He was held in lieu of a $300 bond.

Multiple agencies assisted in the operation, including the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, the ALEA Alcohol Division Agents, the Decatur Police Department General CID Detectives, and Patrol Division Officers.