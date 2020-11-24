Decatur-Morgan Hospital responds to surge by opening COVID-19 unit

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur-Morgan Hospital responded to the growing number of coronavirus patients in the region by opening a dedicated COVID-19 unit on Monday. Four patients have already been admitted to the new 15 bed unit.



Hospital officials say this unit will be the first place COVID-19 patients will be admitted depending on the severity of their symptoms. If a patient’s condition worsens they will be transferred to the emergency room or ICU.



Doctors and nurses are working 12-13 hour shifts to treat those who’ve tested positive for the virus and urging people to follow CDC guidelines ahead of the holidays.



I’ve seen patients anywhere from very stable to not very stable. It’s not anything that I want to see or wish on anyone and the best advice I can give is to take precautions at home,” said Susan Dickerscheib, a registered nurse in the COVID-19 unit. “Do what you need to do, wash your hands, wear your masks, stay out of public places that you can. I know that’s hard with Thanksgiving coming, but we have to remember that we want to see next Thanksgiving too.”



Decatur-Morgan hospital is already planning to expand the COVID-19 unit to 36 beds. 50 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus across the Hospital’s health system.

