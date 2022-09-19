DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation will be fundraising through their Power of Pink Campaign.

On October 18, the foundation will be hosting the Power of Pink Luncheon and Fashion Show at Ingalls Harbour Pavilion (802-A Wilson Street, Decatur) for the first time since 2019. On the runway will be designer clothing from Carriage House of Decatur and the Costume Extravaganza created by deLoain Burgess.

“We are so excited to have our fashion show and luncheon again! Our community loves this event and it’s a super fun way to support your community hospital,” Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation President Noel Lovelace told News 19. “I think it’s important to remind people that all the pink events in October are ultimately about awareness – about encouraging women to take charge of their health and schedule their mammogram.”

Funds raised from the event and throughout the month will help provide free and reduced mammograms for qualifying women and fund improvements for the Decatur Morgan County Breast Health Center.

Those interested in reserving a full or half table can call the DMH Foundation office at 256-973-2187 to do so.

A virtual walk will also be held. For the 2022 Power of Pink Virtual Walk, participants are encouraged to walk with family and friends in their neighborhoods or local parks. Then, share the journey through social media with the hashtag #dmhpowerofpink. No registration is required.

Foundation shirts are being sold at the Decatur Morgan Main and Parkway Campus lobbies for $25.

The goal is to raise over $100,000 for the Lee Lott Breast Health Fund and Women’s Services at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

More information about the events can be found on the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation website.