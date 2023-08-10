DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Outpatient Diagnostic Center in Decatur.

The full-service imaging center is celebrating 1 year at its Beltline Road location. It is the fourth location, alongside the centers in Huntsville, Madison, and Athens.

Amy Carroll, one of the practice liaisons for the center, says that she is grateful to be able to expand the center to the Decatur area.

“The community has been so welcoming, not just here today for the ribbon cutting but all of the practices that we partner with, the patients, everybody has just been really welcoming to us, so it’s just a great community to be in,” Carroll said.

She adds that this will be a great option for the community because they offer low-pay rates for patients, even if they have a high deductible.

The chamber also used the celebration to welcome Dr. Ronald Workman, Jr. to the center as Medical Director.