DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the American Pollution Control Corporation (AMPOL).

The organization celebrated their new Decatur location with a grand opening.

AMPOL is a full-service environmental remediation company and contractor. They specialize in inland, near shore, and offshore emergency response and remediation.

Its president spoke on why Decatur was the right place to open this new location.

“Decatur is a big industrial market that has a lot of need for environmental industrial services,” said AMPOL President Kirk Headley. “We have several of our national clients that have offices and facilities here and they requested us to be here.”

Headley said the company has immediate openings for CDL truck drivers, technicians, and supervisors in environmental business.