DECATUR, Ala. – A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital last week in Decatur after eating a candy laced with THC, Decatur police said Thursday.

The child’s mother, Victoria Glasco, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

Police said they learned of the incident May 13, after the child was admitted for medical care.

Glassco was jailed on $10,000 bond.