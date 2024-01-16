DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur City Schools (DCS) invited members of the media to their middle school Tuesday afternoon to give us a look at some of the damage caused by two pipes that burst. Officials with the school say the damage is worth at least a million dollars.

“I’ve gone through building fires, busted pipes, micro-busted tornado damage at school, but this is the single-worst destruction I’ve seen in the school,” says Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield.

School officials say they received a fire alarm call Monday just after 5 p.m. After looking at its security system, they discovered there was no fire, but instead saw water coming from the ceiling.

“We arrived shortly before 6 p.m. and found that the HVA system (which is a chiller/boiler combination) had a coil that ruptured in an overhead unit on the roof, which allowed water to continually flow in,” said Satterfield.

The school immediately shut off the water, isolated the valves to that particular unit, and was able to get water back into the building to keep the pipes from freezing.

Unfortunately, the situation didn’t end there.

“5:20 a.m. this morning, another coil ruptured and caused the same thing,” added Satterfield.

School maintenance crews arrived at the school around 7:30 on Tuesday morning and spent much of the day picking up debris, cleaning up water off the floor, and removing electronics that were damaged from the pipe bursts.

DCS is closed Wednesday under the declaration of emergency Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued Sunday.

Satterfield says the school plans to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon regarding what the plans are for the system on Thursday, but the middle school is closed for the remainder of the week.

Satterfield says they are planning to set up an instructional plan for its middle schoolers once they know more and have more time to assess the damage. He anticipates the middle school will start Monday or Tuesday next week on a virtual or remote schedule.