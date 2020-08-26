Decatur Mayoral race ends in runoff, four new faces to join City Council

Decatur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ala. – Almost the entire city council and the mayor were on the ballot for the municipal election in Decatur.

Mayor Tab Bowling ran for re-election. He received 4,028 votes — 46.59 percent of the total votes.

William Butch Matthews received 1,457 votes — 16.85 percent of the total vote.

The candidates needed to receive 50 percent plus one to avoid a runoff election.

Not only was the mayor up for reelection, but four of the five council seats were also on the ballot. As a result of the election, the council is going to have four new faces.

  • District 2
    • Kyle Pike – 989 votes
    • Wayne Thrasher – 342 votes
    • Terrance Adkins – 139 votes
  • District 3
    • Carlton McMasters – 1380 votes
    • Paige Bibbee – 504 votes
  • District 4
    • Hunter Pepper – 518 votes
    • Charles Kirby – 477 votes
  • District 5
    • Jacob Ladner – 1577 votes
    • Rodney Gordon – 416 votes
    • Mark Macklin – 362 votes

The mayoral runoff election will be held in October.

Share this story

Full Election Results
Full Election Results

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News