Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling tests positive for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling shared that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms.

“I am receiving excellent care and feeling somewhat better,” said Mayor Bowling this afternoon after the diagnosis. “My primary physician has scheduled for me to receive the monoclonal infusion on Monday morning. Please know that COVID-19 is very real. I pray that you stay well and safe.”

Mayor Bowling is being treated at his home, where he says he plans to continue to work and focus on making a full recovery.

Council President Jacob Ladner will represent the City of Decatur during news conferences and municipal updates for the time being.