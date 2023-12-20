DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said that despite signage being removed from the city hall building, two remaining memorials will stay at least through the beginning of 2024.

For weeks, several signs honoring 39-year-old Stephen Perkins, who was shot and killed in his front yard by Decatur police officers, and 16-year-old Jaiden DeJarnett, who died after a multi-county chase ended in a crash, have been displayed at Decatur City Hall.

On Wednesday, Perkins’s supporters say they showed up at the building and found new signs backing the police placed next to signs demanding justice for Perkins.

Bowling talked to Perkins supporters outside city hall, requesting for all signs to be taken down.

Now, a memorial for Perkins and a memorial for DeJarnett are all that remain in front of the police department.

Bowling told News 19 that those memorials will stay up until at least the beginning of 2024.